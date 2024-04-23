How to cope with trauma: I lost my legs aged 19 due to meningitis but now I’m a clinical psychologist helping others

Dr Yvonne Waft, 57, from Wakefield said her “world was ripped from underneath her” when she caught meningitis while she was still completing her education.

Yvonne had nowhere to turn and had to learn how to cope with her life-changing disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her illness and a long period of recovery, Yvonne felt drawn to begin studying for a degree in psychology, partly as a way to understand her own experience of trauma.

Dr Yvonne Waft is now a clinical psychologist and author

Around this time, she also met and married her husband, Robert, 56 with whom she has a daughter Georgina, 23.

While her daughter was still young, Yvonne went on to complete her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology in Leeds.

She said: “It was hard, I had a toddler in tow but I was determined to understand trauma and how people could help themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne later worked as a clinical psychologist for 15 years in the NHS in Wakefield before setting up her own private practice 11 years ago from home.

Dr Yvonne Waft is now a clinical psychologist and author

As a member of the UK Association of Clinical Psychologists, Yvonne was invited to write a series of books to be published by Sequoia Books on “Coping with …”. A series aimed at providing self-help from the perspective of Registered Clinical Psychologists with first-hand experience of the topic of each book.

Having both personal and professional experience of coping with trauma, Yvonne took the opportunity to write the book she had long been seeking for her clients.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to offer a self-help book to my clients but there was never anything quite right that I could recommend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From everyday trauma to dealing with abuse through childhood I cover all of that from the simplest to the most complex traumas.

Dr Yvonne Waft lost her legs due to meningitis while at university

“The after effects of trauma can make people feel like they’re out of control. People want to know how they can avoid this.”

Yvonne has now had her debut book published on how to cope with trauma.

She said: “There’s not enough access to mental health support when you’ve been through trauma. People end up trying to get help on TikTok and self-diagnosing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Yvonne said advice you find on social media is not always helpful and it can do more harm than good.

Dr Yvonne Waft is inspiring others to achieve their goals

She said: “Trauma is everywhere, from relatively simple car accidents all the way through to childhood neglect and abuse, or devastating combat experiences.

“These events have specific emotional and behavioural effects on a person.”

According to Yvonne, her self-help book is the first of its kind because it is written by a highly experienced Clinical Psychologist, who has experienced significant trauma in her own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Accessing good quality professional support with the aftereffects of trauma can be a lottery and people are often left wondering what on earth is happening to their mind. Statutory services can be underfunded and have long waiting lists.

“Private services can be very costly, outside of many people’s budgets. So where can you get good quality, evidence-based advice to help yourself?”

Drawing on a range of therapeutic approaches including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT) among others, Yvonne’s book helps the reader to understand what is happening to them in the aftermath of trauma and how to cope with these impacts.