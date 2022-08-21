How Yorkshire mother lost more than three stone after tragically losing third baby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Senior, 28, from Golcar, originally joined Elland Cricket club’s Slimming World group after the birth of her first daughter losing over 5 and 1/2 stone. Focusing on growing her family Sarah had a second daughter and gained 2.5 stone.

Sara fell pregnant with her third child who she sadly lost at 20 weeks. Sara was struggling with her mental health and feeling down with everything she had gone through that she decided she wanted a pick me up and needed the old Sara back.

Sara said: “I wanted my health to be perfect and be in a healthy weight range if I ever wish to have more children in the future.”

Sara Senior has lost 3st 3lbs in just seven months

“I joined Michelle’s group just before Christmas 2021, and she welcomed me with open arms. I knew immediately I was going to fit in, all the members are so warm and friendly and the support I’ve received has been amazing.

"I look forward to going each week, the social side of meeting new people, sharing new ideas, it helps me focus – I just love it.”

Sara, who has dropped from a dress size 16 to a 12 , says: “When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be crowned Woman of the Year 2022. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Sara was nominated for the title by her fellow group members. Alongside the other nominees Sara took part in the competition at group celebration party, talking about her weight loss journey she was voted the winner by the members.

She said: “I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 8 months ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group. When people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.

" I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – especially at the Elland groups. My goal now I’ve hit my target is to stay there for life, which I know I can do.”

Michelle, who runs the Elland Cricket club group, said: “I’m so proud of Sara. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is amazing. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in the area to change their lives in the same way.”