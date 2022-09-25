Down-to-earth Danny took his beloved furniture which he found “int garden shed,” on tour with him recently but the dad-of-three is glad to be back on home turf to see his children and enjoy “better quality” food - he rates our food higher than the US.

Now the sought after star will be pitching up inside a Yorkshire shopping centre to meet his many local fans in the run up to the world’s biggest coffee morning for MacMillan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan grabbed a coffee with the Barnsley-born Leeds bred Youtuber first.

How you can meet Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin during charity coffee morning

After first hearing about Danny when he pitched up his table and chair outside a takeaway down my road, I started watching his videos. Even as someone who is largely vegan gluten free for health reasons, I loved finding out what takeaway he was eating and far from those annoying TV/radio segments where you just watch or hear someone eat.

“Now then guys,” says Danny at the beginning of each Youtube video which shines a spotlight on recommended takeaways worldwide.

He manages to make the simplest of grub entertaining with his northern humour and has racked up over half a million followers.

So I was intrigued to get to know the man behind the various kebabs.

Danny started working for a Leeds butcher

We met where it started for Danny at Malcolm Michael’s Butchers which has recently relocated from Leeds Market to Crossgates Shopping Centre.

Here Danny was perusing for his favourite cut, a ribeye steak as he tells me he loves home-cooked food.

“A bit of meat and salad or pasta, beautiful,” said Danny who takes a break from eating takeaways in between filming.

“I also don’t eat all the takeaway as I do have to look after my health.”

The butchers who are like family to the Youtuber tease: “Owt for nowt Danny,” when I ask if he has to pay for all his takeaways.

His response summed up the star who is dedicated to serving his fans.

“I always pay because I want to give an honest review when I’m filming.

“Although I often get given some free extras so I just hand them to the camera man.”

Danny was then stopped by one of his many followers who was star-struck. But humble Danny who regularly appears on TV as well as having his own radio show, thanked his fan.

“It’s thanks to you guys that I get to keep doing what I’m doing,” said Danny.

He later told me that since going viral it has enabled him to provide for his three children after tragically losing his partner Carrie last year.

As the butchers was heaving with customers we moved to have a coffee outside Greggs, there were no airs and graces with us, just good northern banter.

While we both shared our meat and vegan enjoyment for Greggs, Danny does prefer a Starbucks coffee.

Although last time I bought a round in Starbucks it was the price of a banquet meal.

Danny and I however both prefer seeking out the independents.

He said: “I always enjoy finding local little coffee shops there are more and more popping up and have some great cakes too.”

While a lot of Danny’s life revolves around food it is the people and family around the food that he focuses most on - the meals out with his kids, who are his sole priority above everything else, the food he likes to cook for them all at home and the people serving up the dishes he devours when he’s eating out.

As Danny was describing his love of street food and independents because you know who’s made it, Butcher Malcolm came over and served him a freshly cooked steak sandwich.

“I just eat what you see on the screen and leave the rest.”

“Perfection,” he said as he nibbled on the dare-I-say-it delicious looking butty.

I was surprised he didn’t want to eat it all but as he explained he has to be careful as his job involves eating two takeaways a day.

“I just eat what you see on the screen and leave the rest.”

Danny added: “When I worked for Malcolm you always got free meat and veg to take home so your fridge is always stocked up. Only problem now is when I ask my kids what they want for tea, it’s a sirloin steak.”

The Dad-of-three is always putting his children's needs first and shapes his life around them as he chooses to only film for his YouTube channel two days a week and says no to a lot of opportunities that don’t fit into family life or school hours.

It was this more sincere side to Danny which struck me, as he shared about experiencing grief, his mental health struggles during those “dark days” of suddenly losing Carrie and his unwavering love of the community around him.

“I do what I can to give back,” said Danny.

It only takes a quick scroll through his YouTube comments to see how his videos provide more than a fun food guide but is a place for people to escape their worries and struggles.

For this reason Danny who broke his famous chair when sitting outside a takeaway on some cobbles is auctioning it off in aid of Mind Charity, he volunteers at his local Rugby Club and regularly supports charities such as Marie Curie and MacMillian after losing his Grandma to cancer.

If you want to eat, chat and have a selfie with Danny he’s doing a special meet and greet in support of MacMillians coffee morning at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Tuesday October 27.