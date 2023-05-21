A hundred years ago, footballers at a less than fashionable club were preparing to make history.

Huddersfield Town were at the time struggling to make an impact in what had been traditionally a rugby town.

But between 1924 and 1926, the club achieved the sort of success few others have managed by winning the league championship three times in a row.

Thrice Champions, they were declared in the language of the day. Only Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and now Manchester City have so far equalled the feat.

Captains Tom Parker and Tommy Wilson leading out Arsenal and Huddersfield Town for the FA Cup Final at Wembley, 26th April 1930. Arsenal won the match 2-0. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Few are around these days who can remember that halcyon era but a rare link with that success is coming up for auction.

Tom Wilson was a long-time Huddersfield Town player who was a stalwart during those three heady seasons. And though he is far from being a household name today, in the 1920s he was a hero Huddersfield hailed as a “gentleman of football”.

Now a host of items belonging to Wilson will go under the hammer next month in a huge sporting memorabilia auction taking place online, and at Graham Budd Auctions in Northamptonshire on June 6-7.

Wilson was unstoppable during the roaring 1920s, establishing him as more than just a favourite on the Leeds Road terraces.

One of the caps owned by 'Gentleman of Football' Tom Wilson

His was a true ‘rags to riches’ story. He first played for Seaham Boys before going to Seaham Colliery to work down the pit before joining Sunderland in 1914.

The First World War intervened in his career before he had the chance to establish himself in Sunderland’s first team. He joined up and received the Military medal for Bravery in the Field before coming home from the war. He signed for Huddersfield in 1919.

The collection, comprising 42 lots (estimated £70,000 to £90,000), includes his three Division One league championship winners medals from 1924-1926, each estimated at £15,000 to £20,000.

His three FA Cup runners-up medals are also for sale plus the cap from his only England appearance in 1928 against Scotland.

The collection, comprising 42 lots is expected to fetch over £70,000

David Convery, head of memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions comments: “What can I say about Tom Wilson? The legend who brought three league championships in a row to Huddersfield City and a reliability that established him as the key for the club in over 500 matches.“We are looking forward to seeing how these iconic lots do under the hammer for one of the greatest Huddersfield City defenders of all time.”

Wilson, born in Seaham in County Durham, played briefly for Sunderland but made his name at Huddersfield between 1919 and 1931. As well as the “thrice” championships, he won the FA Cup in 1922.

He played – but lost – in the 1930 FA Ciup final when he was declared “dauntless”. Such was his fame that Madame Tussauds had a waxwork figure created of him.

