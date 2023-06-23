Huge new electricity substations for offshore wind farms will 'industrialise' outskirts of Beverley

Massive buildings to house substations for the wind energy coming from more planned offshore windfarms will end up making one end of Beverley "look like an industrial estate", it has been claimed.

Dogger Bank South (DBS) East and DBS West, which will be built by German energy giant RWE, 110km off Yorkshire's coast, have the potential to generate renewable power for up to 3.4m homes.

Cables from the two farms will make landfall at Skipsea and make their way underground to two new substations, to the south west of Beverley, before connecting with the National Grid at nearby Creyke Beck.

The two substations, which will house electrical equipment, will stand up to 27m tall. They will occupy a footprint of 200,000 square metres - around twice that of Wembley Stadium. Two sites have been earmarked, the first between Minster Way in Beverley and the A1079; the other to the south of the A1079, close to the tiny village of Bentley.

The sites earmarked for potential development - no decision has yet been made

It comes as work continues a short distance down the A1079 on two huge convertor stations to convert the current from SSE Renewables’ Dogger Bank A and B wind farms for transmission into the Grid.

RWE hasn't yet decided on whether it is building a substation and a convertor station, or two convertor stations to handle the output from the two windfarms, which will have up to 100 turbines each.

"It may be that we can fit (both stations) onto one site," said a spokeswoman who said they are aiming for the least impact possible, and would be landscaping, planting trees and possibly building bunds.

RWE hasn't yet decided on whether it is building a substation and a convertor station, or two convertor stations to handle the output from the two windfarms, which will have up to 100 turbines each.

Two sites have been earmarked for sub stations - either near Bentley or to the north of the A1079 nearer to Beverley

"It may be that we can fit (both stations) onto one site," said a spokeswoman who said they are aiming for the least impact possible, and would be landscaping, planting trees and possibly building bunds.

Farmer and Rowley parish council chairman Andrew Woodhall said it would be an eyesore, with screening coming right to the back of one of the houses.

He said: “Bentley is going to get hammered. I don’t think we can do a lot about it – it’s a Government thing.”

Richard Lidwell, chair of Beverley Civic Society, said: "Wherever they go, it's going to be a blot on the landscape. People were surprised to see that great edifice (the SSE convertor stations) go up - this will be the same thing. The one to the north would intrude more into Beverley's views as you approach. Butt Farm (near Bentley) is better in that respect, but it's on slightly higher ground.

The proposed cable route

"No doubt they will plant trees around it. I'm concerned another building the size of that will make Beverley look like an industrial estate down that end of town."

RWE is holding a consultation session at Beverley Memorial Hall from 11am to 4pm today.

The firm say it is listening to concerns and following an earlier session are rerouting the underground cable route to avoid a small patch of ancient woodland, called Burton Bushes, on Beverley Westwood.