IT was an episode that shamed an industry and threw a city into mourning.

In the space of three weeks in the winter of 1968 three Hull trawlers sank with the loss of 58 lives – two were boys aged just 15.

It became known as the Triple Trawler Disaster and forever linked the names of the ships, St Romanus, Kingston Peridot and Ross Cleveland, with maritime tragedy.

Although 55 years have passed the memories never die.

Candles lit at the 50th anniversary of the Hull triple trawler tragedy in 2018

This year the crews will be remembered at three memorial services held at 11am on the days the ships were lost at the memorial benches outside the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, 270 Boulevard, Hessle Road.

St Romanus was the first to be lost when she went down in the North Sea, 110 miles off Spurn Point, on January 11, with the loss of all 20 crew.

A further 20 lives were lost on January 26 when Kingston Peridot sank off Skagagrunn near Iceland.

The misery was compounded on February 4 when Ross Cleveland succumbed to a severe storm while seeking refuge in Isafjord, a natural inlet in northern Iceland.

Three crew members made it to a life raft, but only one, Harry Eddom, survived.

The outpouring of anger, injustice and grief prompted Yvonne Blenkinsop, along with Lillian Bilocca, Mary Denness and Christine Smallbone, to set up a Women’s Committee to confront the fishing industry on its safety record.

Despite complaints they were "interfering in men’s business" – Yvonne was punched in the face by one objector – their persistence paid off.

With massive media coverage and union support, they took their campaign to Westminster and succeeded in getting their demands – including radio operators for all ships and getting a “mother” ship with medical facilities - delivered.

Chairman of the heritage centre, former fisherman Jerry Thompson, who survived a shipwreck in 1973 in which three crewmates died, said: “For years and years people had nowhere to go to remember their lost loved ones.