Hull was one of the most underrated cities in the country until it won City of Culture 2017 shining a spotlight on its diversityNot just a port city or famous for The Deep and the Fish Trail, but Hull is as rich in history as it is in maritime past and present.Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went to Hull to ask locals what they thought were the hidden gems of the area.

I admit I’d only ever been to Hull to do a grim documentary on the area but even then I was wowed by the Humber Bridge.

I was further in awe of the city, one of the country’s largest ports, as I saw segments of it on the news when it secured City of Culture six years ago.

So a few weeks ago I decided to return to Hull with my fiancé to watch rugby but after that, we had no agenda other than to uncover some of the city’s hidden gems.

Welcome to Hull

First we went to watch the Rugby League All Stars play Skirlaugh, a grassroots team and ground just off a busy road on the outskirts of the city.

There is also the Hull Kingston Rovers ground too at Craven Park.

My fiancé and I then drove into the centre and parked up near Hull Minster because he was keen to return to Trinity Market for some street food.

But before we whet our appetites, I decided to have a look inside the Minster as I love having a nosey around old buildings, something he hadn't realised we could do as members of the public.

Inside Hepworth Arcade

We walked in through the side entrance and it was literally breathtaking. Tourists like us were milling around gazing up at the stunning stained glass windows.

As we walked out of the main entrance there was a bustling square where people were setting up for a light show.

We then ventured into Trinity Market which is a cosy yet modern street food market full of delicious hot and cold food.

There was everything from handmade chocolates and Indian snacks to smashed burgers, falafels and Sicilian street food.

Trinity Market in Hull next to the minister

There was a really nice mix of people from those after an Instagrammable creation to those like Dennis and Derek who were enjoying a cup of tea.

“The Old town is the best place to go for history and things to do,” said Dennis, aged 70. He recommended Wilberforce House Museum and the Streetlife Museum of Transport.

Also in The Old Town is a walking tour where you can experience a piece of history.

Through Trinity Market you can also enter Hepworth Arcade which is famous for its independent shops such as vintage clothing, jokes, books and more on offer in this stunning compact Grade II-listed building.

There’s also the Fruit Market. The huge building bamboozled me for years as I’d always wonder what it was as I passed next to the city’s Humber Dock Marina. It isn’t a place for fruit vendors as I thought, but it is Hull’s stylish Cultural Quarter.

As well as the marina, those wanting outdoor space may want to try Hull’s oldest park Pearson Park.

Hull City Council’s website says: “Pearson Park, between Princes Avenue and Beverley Road, still resonates with Victorian grandeur and features an excellent play area and a conservatory greenhouse.

“Pearson Park was established in the early 1860's when Zachariah Pearson, then Mayor of Hull, gifted an area of land off Beverley Road to the local Board of Health. As the first public park in Hull, Pearson Park is a key part of the city's heritage and still retains many of its historic features including the original perimeter carriage drive, a serpentine lake and seven Grade II-listed structures.”