US contractors Neology have been appointed to install a new open road tolling system, which will see the booths on the Humber Bridge removed.

Motorists will be able to pay through a new website and mobile app, while those who do not have smart phones or access to IT equipment will be able to pay in cash at “key locations across the region” in a system similar to Payzone.

The new system is expected to go live in mid-2025 and users are being assured the bridge’s operators will try to keep disruption to a minimum in the run up.

Staff currently working in the booths will be offered back-office roles.

A yacht makes its way down the River Humber as a late autumn fog bank shrouds the lower half of the Humber Bridge. Picture: John Jones

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with facilities in the USA, UK and Mexico, Neology combines artificial intelligence technology with tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing and digital payment systems. Chair of the Humber Bridge Board and Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council Richard Hannigan said: “We conducted a thorough and extensive tender process to find the right partner to provide the new tolling system, and received some impressive bids from companies across the world.

“However, Neology’s submission stood out as the best design solution to address the needs of our customers. We are very excited to see this vital project move forward as it will deliver a range of significant improvements for motorists using the bridge, helping to bring the two sides of the estuary closer together, and ensure that making payments is a quick, easy and painless process.”

The Humber Bridge went cashless in 2021, with motorists now paying using the HumberTAG, credit or debit card, or mobile payment.

Councillor Hannigan said around 50 per cent of users have an account.

People would be able to pre-pay for a crossing or pay afterwards, with those who needed to pay cash being able to pay at places “that are easily accessible to the public”, possibly the Post Office or certain shops.

He said they were looking for a user experience similar to the Dartford Crossing and details of how to pay would be clearly signposted.

Andrew Arundel, Chief Operating Officer of the Humber Bridge, said work wasn’t expected to start for several months.

He said: “When it does, understandably there will be some concern it will generate a large amount of disruption for bridge users.

"Whereas this might be the case during some of the key moments in the project, the schedule of work will be designed to keep disruption to a minimum. Once the work is completed, crossing the bridge will become a more pleasant experience.”