Humber Bridge to close completely on first Saturday night of Hull Fair

The Humber Bridge

The bridge will close from 9pm to 7am on Sunday to all traffic, pedestrians and cyclists to allow maintenance work to take place.

The work involves changing two bearings at the Barton end of the bridge and was brought forward after the bridge was buffeted by 80mph winds during Storm Ciara, forcing it to fully close for only the second time in its history.

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Arundel said the work involved lifting up the road deck a small amount to enable the bearings to be replaced.

He said this weekend had been chosen because of a favourable weather forecast and they are confident the work can be done in a single night.

Mr Arundel said: “Now the long period of investigation work has been carried out and the extent of the problem identified, it is essential we carry out the necessary maintenance work

at the earliest opportunity.

“The weekend of the 9th has been selected because the weather is sufficiently good for us to be able to complete the works.

“Although we appreciate it will always be inconvenient to some users to close the bridge at any time, by closing overnight on a weekend, we hope to minimise the disruption caused.

“We’re confident the works can be completed in a single night so the bridge should reopen as normal at 7am on Sunday morning.”

He said once the work was done, cones that had caused "significant frustration" among bridge users would finally go.

Emergency service vehicles will be able to cross the bridge during the maintenance work.