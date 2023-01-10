Humber marine pilot death: Victim named as it is revealed he fell from a ladder while boarding a vessel at Spurn Point

The experienced marine pilot killed in an accident while working on the Humber Estuary has been named as more details emerged.

Francisco Galia, an Italian national living in Hull, worked for Associated British Ports and died in an operational incident on Sunday. An investigation has been launched.

Mr Galia, nicknamed Franco, was well-known to sailors and port staff and was a highly-qualified navigation officer who guided vessels into the Humber.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed that Mr Galia was using a ladder to board a ship when he fell into the water. He was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Spurn Point.

The vessel was scheduled to berth at King George Dock in Hull when Mr Galia arrived as it entered Spurn Point.

Colleagues from ABP have told the media that a second marine pilot jumped into the sea to try and help Mr Galia and that he was believed to have suffered a head injury during the fall. Crew from the launch that Mr Galia had been travelling on were able to pluck him from the water within a minute.

An MIAB spokesperson said: "The MAIB has begun an investigation into a fall from a pilot ladder in the Humber Estuary on the 8 January resulting in one fatality.