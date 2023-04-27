Humberside police chief Lee Freeman announces he is leaving this summer

Humberside Police’s chief constable Lee Freeman has announced he is leaving this summer for a new role as an inspector.

Mr Freeman leaves the force on a high note – during his six years in charge Humberside Police has gone from being in “special measures” to being rated outstanding and the highest performing in the country.

He has been appointed His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

Mr Freeman, who started his career at City of London Police in 1993, said it had been “an absolute privilege and honour” to serve the area he grew up in. He said the improvements seen in recent years “must continue”.

Lee Freeman, chief constable of Humberside Police, who has announced that he is leaving this summer