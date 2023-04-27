All Sections
Humberside police chief Lee Freeman announces he is leaving this summer

Humberside Police’s chief constable Lee Freeman has announced he is leaving this summer for a new role as an inspector.

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST

Mr Freeman leaves the force on a high note – during his six years in charge Humberside Police has gone from being in “special measures” to being rated outstanding and the highest performing in the country.

He has been appointed His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

Mr Freeman, who started his career at City of London Police in 1993, said it had been “an absolute privilege and honour” to serve the area he grew up in. He said the improvements seen in recent years “must continue”.

Lee Freeman, chief constable of Humberside Police, who has announced that he is leaving this summerLee Freeman, chief constable of Humberside Police, who has announced that he is leaving this summer
Lee Freeman, chief constable of Humberside Police, who has announced that he is leaving this summer

In the 2022 New Year’s Honours, Mr Freeman was awarded the King’s Police Medal in recognition of his contribution to policing. Police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison said he had been an “exemplary and transformational” leader. A recruitment campaign would now begin to find his successor.

