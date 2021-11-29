Hundreds turn out to enjoy Pocklington Christmas Festival

Santa pays a visit to Pocklington’s annual Christmas Festival on Sunday.

Hundreds of local residents turned out on Sunday afternoon to enjoy Pocklington’s annual Christmas Festival.

After the hiatus caused by the 2018 festival being cancelled due to bad weather, followed by lockdown preventing all events, the 2021 festival was welcomed back and hailed as a success.

Organised by Pocklington Town Council, the Market Place was filled by stalls, street entertainers, music, food outlets and childrens fair rides, plus a visit from Santa.

Entertaining visitors at the Christmas Festival.