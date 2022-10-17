'Hunt havoc' in Yorkshire says animal rights charity as it warns illegal sport ongoing
Yorkshire is seeing incidents of ‘hunt havoc’ almost 20 years after killing for sport was banned, according to an animal rights charity.
The League Against Cruel Sports said some 19 incidents of hunts chasing and killing animals and marauding on private and public land have been counted in the region since 2018.
Yorkshire was in the top five of the 53 counties affected by illegal activity, the charity said.
Polling by the charity shows 80 per cent of respondents in Yorkshire would welcome further tightening to the Hunting Act 2004.