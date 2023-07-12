All Sections
Huw Edwards BBC crisis: Broadcaster Huw Edwards named by his wife in BBC presenter crisis

Vicky Flind, the wife of newsreader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, in a statement issued on his behalf.
By PA Reporters
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST

In a statement released to the PA News Agency, Ms Flind said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

File photo dated 23/01/20 of BBC News anchor Huw Edwards arriving for his guest appearance at Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) meeting at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk. Vicky Flind, the wife of news reader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf. The Metropolitan Police has said no criminal offence has been committed by the presenter. Issue date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. Joe Giddens/PA WireFile photo dated 23/01/20 of BBC News anchor Huw Edwards arriving for his guest appearance at Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) meeting at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk. Vicky Flind, the wife of news reader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf. The Metropolitan Police has said no criminal offence has been committed by the presenter. Issue date: Wednesday July 12, 2023. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

The statement comes as the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter.

