I ditched my job as a barrister to move to the seaside and make dog biscuits

Working as a barrister took its toll on one woman who ended up having a heart attack, which made her rethink her lifestyle and move to Whitby to set up a dog bakery.

Lou Rodchenkova had been living and working in London until she had a heart attack due to “stupid amounts of stress” aged 43.

“I knew I couldn’t carry on as I was for any longer, so when my friend asked me what I’d do instead. I just blurted out: I’m going to move to the seaside and make ‘dog biscuits,’” said Lou, now 52, who runs The Fuzzy Dog Bakery in Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight years ago, she decided to leave city life down south in search of somewhere with white sandy beaches like the ones she remembers from living in Sydney, Australia.

Meet the former barrister who set up a dog bakery in Yorkshire - Lou Rodchenkova

Lou said: “Whitby is not just the most dog friendly place in Yorkshire but on the planet too. It’s easier to tell you places that dogs can’t go as everywhere tends to be dog friendly.”

It is just as well because dog-loving Lou won’t go anywhere that isn’t dog friendly, holidays included.

“I started baking dog treats for my dog Mischa and I had only ever sold them at the local pub or in a fayre. But after a lot of practising I have created Vegan recipes which are sugar free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finding her “sanctuary” by the Yorkshire coast, Lou set up The Fuzzy Dog Bakery.

Meet the former barrister who set up a dog bakery in Yorkshire - Lou Rodchenkova

She said: “It’s ridiculously popular and we just love dogs.” Lou uses a team of canine friends to taste her latest recipes. “If the dogs enjoy it, then I know it’s good,” said Lou.

Lou stocks a range of home-made cookies, dog chews, treats and toys. Each dog that comes in is treated like royalty.