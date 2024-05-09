‘I hope Yorkshire dialect is taught like Welsh in schools,’ Campaign to get Yorkshire dialect recognised in schools
“This is a part of our cultural heritage, something that anyone born or growing up in Yorkshire has every reason to be proud of,” said Rod Dimbleby, Chair of The Yorkshire Dialect Society which is devoted to the preservation and contemporary usage of English Dialect.
The former German teacher, who now teaches Yorkshire dialect throughout God’s Own County, is on a mission to keep Yorkshire dialect alive.
“It will die out unless we do something about it. I’d love to see schools teaching the Yorkshire dialect or maybe accept it as an after-school activity,” he said.
Rod, who grew up in Bradford, said that the dialect has been kept alive by working folk.
“It’s because the working class continued speaking dialect that people often wrongly associate it with being uneducated or confuse it with slang. No, it’s a real language. Many of the words derived from the Germanic languages and some of the phrases are linked to the Industrial Revolution,” said Rod.
He said there’s only a few pockets in Yorkshire where you’ll hear authentic dialect spoken today.
“I’m fortunate to have been brought up bilingual speaking Yorkshire dialect and English,” said Rod.
His passion has led to Rod’s campaign to improve things and teach the dialect to groups of adults.
Courses have been held so far in Keighley, Brighouse and Cleckheaton, with a fourth due to start in Leeds Central LIbrary in May.
“I teach the Talk Tyke Course in the same way I taught German. Covering the four skills of speaking, listening, reading and writing,” he said.
“Since the first course we’ve seen a welcome spike in the number of new members joining the society.
“The courses are popular in certain communities where there’s a lot of older people but we’re wanting to get young people involved too. We’re branching out into city centres to target a different audience.”
Students will be encouraged to learn the dialect as if it were a foreign language, understanding the grammar, vocabulary and intonation. They will also be introduced to some of the leading authors of West Riding Dialect.
The lessons in Leeds kick off later this month.
The afternoon course will take place on May 13 and 20 and on June 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 2pm to 4pm at a total cost of £30. Places are strictly limited; early booking is advised. For further details of the course and to book a place contact Rod Dimbleby on 07545 308346 or email [email protected].
