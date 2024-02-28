I lost everything due to a cocaine addiction until I messaged a stranger 'help me'

A man addicted to cocaine who felt suicidal reached out on social media to a personal trainer who was posting about his success as a recovering alcoholic. He now says the stranger “saved his life.”

Marcus Pereira from Castleford, West Yorkshire had lost his family, home and job when his addiction took a turn for the worse last summer following a bereavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I loved motorcycles it was my passion outside of my addiction but when my uncle died due to a motorcycle accident all I could do was plaster the pain with was drugs,” the 28-year-old said.

Marcus Pereira, Victoria Hopwood Fox and Jody Hopwood Fox

Marcus’ life became consumed by drugs which impacted his partner and children, forcing him to leave home. He had hit rock bottom and was determined he would use drugs until he fell into an early grave. Marcus said: “I couldn’t see any way out. I was back home with my mum. I told her my plans. I didn’t care anymore.

“Then I saw a post by a local personal trainer who was celebrating seven months of sobriety. He wanted to help others like him. I don’t know what possessed me but I reached out to him.”

Marcus messaged personal trainer Jody Hopwood-Fox “help me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there the pair began chatting and struck up a friendship. Jody began training Marcus at A star muscle and fitness gym in Wakefield. It was there Jody himself had recovered from alcoholism using the gym instead of alcohol to cope.

Jody said: “I was just a few steps ahead of Marcus. I offered him advice and a plan to get him off the drugs. He relapsed a couple of times as I had done but I was just there for him.”

Marcus got back on the training programme and managed his first month drug-free.

Marcus said: “The drugs had made me skinny and haggard but I was already gaining weight and building muscle. I felt better in my head as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jody added: “The biggest transformation was in his head. Marcus managed to get back his relationship and has moved back home. It’s incredible.”

During training the pair had begun to devise a fitness programme for other people experiencing addiction. This is how they created the Mean and Clean programme into create a safe space for people struggling with all addiction problems to find a new purpose in life.

Jody said: “Many people are stuck in the grey area of addiction where they’re too complicated to get help, they’re not bad enough or they receive support at there very worse and then they run out of appointments or services close on evenings and weekends. We’re that 24/7 support network available all the time and we’ve really created a community of people.”

Mean and Clean promote the importance and benefits of physical exercise and quality nutrition to battle and recover from addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad