Inspirational Laura Shaw, 24, was taunted throughout her school years for her looks and learning disability by nasty classmates who called her "thick" and "ugly". She struggled to focus and learn at school and was even being told by a teacher that she'd never "get far in life".

The comments only fuelled Laura to pursue a career in modelling and she's now featured on billboards and at fashion shows.

Laura, a freelance model from Leeds, said: "They called me gullible. Ugly. Thick. It's terrible. Even a teacher said I wouldn't get far in life. I'm proving them wrong. Everyone can do it - no matter what."

Laura was born with learning disabilities, meaning was late in learning to walk and struggled to chew her food until primary school. She said she was bullied for being in a 'nurture class', which supported those with learning disabilities.

Laura said: "I got put down loads of times. It's traumatising."

She had originally wanted to get into acting but began modelling in 2020 and fell in love with it. She has now modelled at fashion weeks in Leeds and been to Boohoo events, but still struggles with cruel trolls telling her she is a "fake model".

She said: "I'm working hard. People say I am an inspiration. It doesn't matter your disability."

Laura still struggles with every day tasks such as bills but has a supportive family on hand.

She said: "I struggle with day to day life but I'm getting better."