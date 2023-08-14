Identical twins pictured at pass off parade in Yorkshire after completing army basic training together

A pair of identical twins who joined the army together have been pictured at their pass off parade - after both completing basic training.

Kate and Laura Hanna, both 17, joined over 400 soldiers at Army Foundation College (AFC), in Harrogate to mark the end of the grueling 49-week course. The sisters are now both set to become part of the Royal Armoured Corps - with Kate joining the Household Cavalry Regiment and Laura going into Light Dragoons.

And speaking after the parade, Laura said it had been helpful to join up at the same time as her sister - even though they'd lived separately during their training.

She said: "We've always been close and had the same friends. Kate and I were in different companies, so we didn't live together but it's been good having her here. We were able to catch up in the evenings."

Laura will be joining the same regiments as her brother Benjamin Hanna, 20, based at Gaza Barracks, Catterick, where she hopes to command troops. They use Jackal 2 fighting vehicles and prepare the way for the rest of the force -carrying out roles including scouting for information and engaging enemy targets.

However, Kate decided to join the Household Cavalry, headquartered in Knightsbridge, London. They operate armoured vehicles but also conduct state ceremonial occasions and perform the daily duties at Buckingham Palace in service to the King.

Kate said about her choice: "The Household Cavalry appealed because you are trained to operate armoured vehicles and swap between that and ceremonial duties. I wanted to do armoured, but I found the ceremonial side appealing as well and saw the Household Cavalry did both."

Their ex-army dad Paul, who now works at AFC, said he was initially stunned when they told him they had decided to join the military. But following their pass off parade on Thursday (Aug 10), he said he was immensely proud of their achievements.

Paul said: "At first, I was a bit shocked that they had decided to join. We then discussed the options available and career paths best suited for them. I just guided them from there. I'm very proud of them and my son, achieving what they have achieved. It is just fantastic. They are just amazing all of them. Everyone says you get a proud dad moment, I think this was mine. They did themselves proud."

Their brother Benjamin, who trained at AFC Harrogate in 2020 and watched their pass off parade last week, also congratulated them on making it through.

He added: "It was great to be together as a family to watch Kate and Laura. Our Aunt (Gemma) was also there to watch the parade. I am proud of them both and I really enjoyed seeing them on parade. I know how hard they've worked."

The prestigious ceremony is the culmination of months of intensive training, nurturing and education that is tailored exclusively to junior soldiers. Their final exercise is an intense seven-day battle camp encompassing all they have learned during their time at AFC Harrogate.

The 17 and 18-year-old participants will now go on to finish their trade training before joining regiments across the UK. Their training has included leadership development, The Duke of Edinburgh's award scheme, sport, adventurous training, and education.