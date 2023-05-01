But yesterday, the West Yorkshire town enjoyed its own coronation moment in the spotlight at its popular carnival.
Some 1000 children took part in a parade, themed around the coronation, watched on by an estimated 10,000.
And it truly was a right royal affair, as members of the community used the coronation brief to create spectacular costumes and floats.
Young Scouts made a cardboard replica of Windsor Castle, with children cheering and waving flags at spectators – some of whom wore masks of royal family members.
There were also children dressed as Red Arrow pilots – complete with mini planes – soldiers, and the King and Queen.
Other children from Ashlands Primary School carried the flags of the Commonwealth, in a nod to the family of nations that Charles III presides over.
Donna Russell, headteacher, said: “Many parents and carers have worked tirelessly on costumes and props, all of which have been prepared using recyclable materials.
"Our children have painted the flags of the Commonwealth and we’ve been busy learning a school song for the parade. My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has supported us.”
Isabel Ashman, the town crier, opened the parade with a humorous speech.
She said: “There is so much to enjoy in this Coronation themed spectacle, with over 1000 children in the parade, braving the weather to show you the costumes they’ve made.
"There are plenty of crowns, depicting the Coronation of Charles III – and one or two Camillas who are quite absurd.”
As well as the parade, the royal themed attractions continued at the main carnival showground with a demonstration from jousters The Knights of Albion.
A dog show, birds of prey display and performances from local bands also formed part of the traditional celebration.
Funds from the carnival are redistributed to community causes including Ilkley Amateur Operatic Society who are fundraising to refurbish their rehearsal premises and community hub.