The Ilkley Lido & Pool Community Ownership have relaunched a long-running campaign this year after Bradford Council, which manages the facility, admitted leisure centres across the borough were ‘under review’ due to budget pressures.

Although there are no stated plans to close the Lido, a Friends group has long raised concerns about investment in and staffing of the pool, which only opens during the summer months.

The ILPCO members have now registered themselves as a Community Benefit Society and intend to seek an asset transfer or similar arrangement from the council to allow them to run the site themselves.

Ilkley Lido

The committee includes representatives of a number of sports clubs in Ilkley, and Cath Brownlee, the mother of Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny.

Around 160 people attended the first public meeting in February and a range of ideas were generated.

There was considerable support for an events programme, with themed swims such as full moon, solstice, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day sessions. Many were in favour of hiring out the grounds for music, theatre and open air cinema events, and obtaining a wedding licence.

In respect of the existing facilities, many favoured increasing the number of lanes, combining lane and general sessions, more classes, and allowing camping in the grounds as well as parking fees to generate revenue.

Regarding the cafe, there was support for longer opening hours, an alcohol licence, a wood-fired pizza oven, supper clubs, food festivals and markets.

Improvements proposed included installing floodlights and outdoor changing rooms, and adding a sauna, diving board and slide.

A shop and ‘sports hub’ with games area were also popular ideas.

Opening hours were discussed, with a majority in favour of year-round opening and the introduction of online ticketing. A winter swim club and cold water sessions were proposed to enable usage in colder weather.

The Lido is not heated and it was proposed to heat the pool using solar panels and ground source pumps.

Many attendees also wanted more children’s activities, including party hire, inflatable sessions and soft play.

A new membership structure was debated, as was using the Lido as a hub for other sports clubs and groups to meet at. Seasonal pricing and ticketing, with discounts for local residents, was supported. ‘Surge’ charging could be introduced on hot days to generate more income from tourists.

There was also a proposal to cover the pool during winter and install an ice rink

The committee added: “Thank you to everybody that came to the meeting and offered suggestions. They will form the basis for the next meeting where we focus on which ideas we are going to develop in the short, medium and longer term.