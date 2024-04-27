'I'm 73 with a toyboy, 39 - he treats me like a queen and does all the chores'

Christine Haycox met her now-husband, Hamza Dridi, online in January 2018 and fell head over heels in love. In March 2018, the mother-of-two went on a two-week holiday to visit her beau at his home in Nabeul, Tunisia - and has been living there with him ever since.

The smitten couple got married two years later - in an intimate ceremony at Hamza's family home surrounded by twenty guests. Christine converted to Islam to support her husband and they have spent the last three years enjoying married life together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine claims that Hamza treats her "like a queen" by doing all the cooking and won't allow her to touch the washing machine. The devoted duo now hope to raise money for Hamza's visa, so that he can meet Christine's family in the UK.

Christine Haycox, 73 and Hamza Dridi, 39

Grandmother-of-two Christine, a retired teacher from Rotherham, said: "He's gorgeous, he can't do enough for me. We just laugh all the time together. It was definitely love at first sight - I wanted a kiss at the airport, but you can't show affection in public in Tunisia. I can't explain the love we have, it's just wonderful."

Christine first met Hamza after posting an ad on Facebook offering to teach English as a foreign language. Hamza contacted Christine - who is also fluent in French - and signed up to her online lessons.

Christine, who was previously married, said: "I used to teach English to refugees and asylum seekers. I had lots of responses and some inappropriate pictures too. But Hamza was lovely and we got chatting online. There was an instant spark between us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three months later, Christine booked a two-week holiday to Tunisia to meet Hamza in person. The trip went so well that Christine never returned to the UK and has spent the last six years living in Tunisia.

Christine Haycox, 73 and Hamza Dridi, 39

Christine said: "Hamza was so nice and so kind to me. We went for walks along the beach and he took me out for lovely dinners. He even took me to a discotheque, and we went dancing."

Hamza and Christine tied the knot on December 31, 2020, in a small traditional ceremony in Hamza's family home in Manouba, Tunisia. Christine wore a traditional Tunisian dress, and Hamza's second cousin Miriam Beoui, 17, did her hair, manicure and pedicure for her big day.

After the ceremony, Hamza and Christine treated themselves to two nights at the Menara hotel, Hammamet, Tunisia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was magic, it was New Years Eve so there was music and special food at the hotel." Christine said.

Christine Haycox, 73 and Hamza Dridi, 39

Despite the 34-year age gap, Christine says her family have been very supportive of her new life with Hamza.

Her son - who is four years older than her spouse - even travelled to Tunisia in 2020 to spend four days with the happy couple.

Christine said: "My son knows I'm a bit crazy anyway. My family have been really supportive. They can see how happy I am. My friends have been amazing, Hamza speaks to my friends all the time, so they can see how good we are together. Hamza and I have our own home together and I've never been happier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine, who now works as author, has mobility issues but Hamza has "stepped up" to help care for her as she gets older.

Christine said: "He takes care of me. Physically I'm not so good, I need a hip replacement and have to walk with a stick. But Hamza cares for me, he does all the cooking and cleaning. He doesn't like my food, he calls it 'alien' and so he does all the cooking himself.

"My favourite it his lasagna. And he loves the washing machine. He won't let me touch it or do any laundry."

Christine, who has always had an interest in Islam, converted to join her husband's faith in 2020. She claims that "life is much better" now that she is living her life as a Muslim and as Hamza's wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine said: "I'd already had an interest in Islam and had been thinking about converting for 15 years. When I went out to visit Hamza, I already had an English Quran.

"I believe Allah has a plan for everyone and this was meant to happen. Being with Hamza was his plan for me."