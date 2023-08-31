'I'm going for another beer': Man declines medical attention after falling down embankment in Malton
Malton fire crews were called to an unusual incident yesterday after a man slipped 15 metres down a grassy embankment while answering the call of nature.
The call for help was received at 6.08pm when a member of the public called the emergency services for assistance.
Both Malton fire appliances attended the incident which took place on Norton Road – the second called out to bring a scoop stretcher with them.
The ambulance service was also requested, and their attendance priority increased due to the man then complaining of back pain, feeling cold and existing arthritis.
Almost an hour later, the man was successfully brought back to road level by use of crew power, lines and the scoop stretcher, where he then declined any medical attention and made his own way down the road from the emergency services crews stating he was ‘going for another beer’.