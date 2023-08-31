'I'm going for another beer': Man declines medical attention after falling down embankment in Malton

Malton fire crews were called to an unusual incident yesterday after a man slipped 15 metres down a grassy embankment while answering the call of nature.

Man 'goes for another beer' after falling down embankment - Image credit: Richard Ponter - Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

The call for help was received at 6.08pm when a member of the public called the emergency services for assistance.

Both Malton fire appliances attended the incident which took place on Norton Road – the second called out to bring a scoop stretcher with them.

The ambulance service was also requested, and their attendance priority increased due to the man then complaining of back pain, feeling cold and existing arthritis.