‘I’m no victim’ says grateful Helen Skelton on her personal Strictly Come Dancing journey

Helen Skelton has shimmied her way through another week of Strictly Come Dancing, after declaring that she doesn’t see herself as a “victim.”

The former Blue Peter star scored 35/40 with her latest routine alongside partner Gorka Marqez despite having relocated recently back to her parent’s farm following the split from ex Richie Myler.

The couple separated earlier in the year which Helen announced on instagram with a heartbreak emoji.

Helen Skelton on Strictly Come Dancing

The star who regularly posts about life as an active mother and now star of Strictly Come Dancing, has shared her gratitude in a recent interview.

Helen told The Telegraph: “I don’t see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look…there are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven’t been given the opportunities that I’ve got.”

Prior to having three young children, Helen could be found breaking world records, scaling mountains and participating in a range of death defying events through her role as a Blue Peter presenter.

The 39-year-old who has since presented Countryfile and Channel 5’s Life on the Farm added: “I think it would have been disrespectful for me to have not done Strictly. For my family, who need to see me have a great time. It’s not just for me.”

Helen who has refused to comment on recent rumours, said that all that matters are her kids and family are happy.

The star posted after Sunday night’s results show: “Thank you! So grateful we get another week!”