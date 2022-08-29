Incredible photo shows iconic Ribblehead Viaduct with the Milky Way in the backdrop
A photographer has taken a stunning snap of the famous Ribblehead Viaduct - capturing the Milky Way in the backdrop.
Dave Robertshaw, 42, hiked up to the railway bridge in the early morning on the off chance of seeing some stars.
But when he arrived at the Yorkshire Dales landmark, he got more than he bargained for.
David took a range of photos, the best of which shows the Milk Way poised directly over the railway bridge amongst a flurry of shining stars.
David, from Halifax, said: "The night-time conditions yesterday evening were perfect so I headed out with the camera in hope of capturing a photo of the stars. I’m really pleased with the results as I really didn’t expect to see the Milky Way - it was beautiful."
The photo was taken on August 26.