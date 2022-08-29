Incredible photo shows iconic Ribblehead Viaduct with the Milky Way in the backdrop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Robertshaw, 42, hiked up to the railway bridge in the early morning on the off chance of seeing some stars.

But when he arrived at the Yorkshire Dales landmark, he got more than he bargained for.

David took a range of photos, the best of which shows the Milk Way poised directly over the railway bridge amongst a flurry of shining stars.

Dave Robertshaw's amazing photo of Ribblehead Viaduct

David, from Halifax, said: "The night-time conditions yesterday evening were perfect so I headed out with the camera in hope of capturing a photo of the stars. I’m really pleased with the results as I really didn’t expect to see the Milky Way - it was beautiful."