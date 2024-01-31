The Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail has been named one of the best mountain walks in the UK by the newspaper.

According to the article, the Yorkshire Dales peak walk has improved due to the Wild Ingleborough conservation programme.

The trail was opened to the public in 1970 to offer more direct access to the cave, which dates back to 1837.

Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail.

Managing director of the trail, Andrew Jarman, told The Yorkshire Post how he felt about the trail making the list.

“It’s really good for the area,” he said. “The Dales can often be overlooked for its more well known siblings, namely the Lakes, particularly with it being just up the road from us here.

“I think it’s nice, it’s different terrain, it’s more varied terrain and from a limestone perspective it’s the best in the country.

“It’s a geologist’s paradise over here, its rolling hills, green and pleasant land, the lakes have dramatic landscapes. I do think it’s underrated.

Signs pointing to Ingleborough Trail.

“It’s nice to get recognition nationally; the Times has such a large reach. It’s good for businesses in the area, people are more aware of it.”

Looking back 54 years since the trail first opened to the public, Mr Jarman reflected on how the trail, known as the ‘Gateway to Ingleborough’, has grown since then.

“It was officially opened to the public in 1970 to provide better access to the cave,” he said.

“Tourism became more prevalent, transport became easier to access and more people started to visit the caves. It provided the best route up there for people.

Ingleborough Cave in 1950 - Arnold was a guide at the cave for many years.

“It’s certainly grown [in popularity]. It’s certainly more well known now.

“We have worked hard to develop it as a walking destination because previously most visitors in this area came to this part of the cave but we want to attract people who want to go on a lovely walk too.

“We feel we’ve got a variety of walks for most people. We get an increased number of visitors year on year.”

Ingleborough offers a unique set up in the Dales, Mr Jarman said.

“We have an incredible collection of rhododendrons that was started by the plant collector and author Reginald Farrer in the early 1900’s,” he said.

“We are currently working closely with Plant Heritage to identify and label the collection, with the aim of attaining National Collection Status this year. The collection generally starts to flower early March through to June time.

“We’ve got the interpretation panels on route and the moors, the wildlife, the geology is a big part here so we get a lot of school groups [visiting] and the rhododendrons are a big part of the trail, we’ve got a large collection, biggest in Yorkshire.

