Whitby RNLI launched both of their lifeboats just before 7pm on Thursday after a Mayday call from a crewmate who had witnessed the man being pulled into the water by his fishing gear.

The nearest vessel in the area was the pleasure cruiser Summer Queen, whose passengers managed to pull the casualty aboard and free him before RNLI volunteer Matt Sharpe boarded to provide first aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fisherman had survived by clinging to a lobster pot, but had broken his arm and was suffering from exposure having been in the water a considerable amount of time.

Both lifeboats heading to the scene (photo: Carla Durward)

The Coastguard helicopter attended and airlifted him to hospital.

Rescuer Mr Sharpe praised the man's fortitude and physical strength, saying: "The outcome to this could have been very different, I would like to praise the fisherman for his strength and determination keeping hold of his lobster pot end despite having substantial injuries. Thank you also to those aboard the Summer Queen whose quick actions undoubtedly resulted in a life saved.

"These situations remind us why we train week in week out so that it is second nature to quickly launch the boat and to react swiftly to all eventualities. Just last week we had practised a similar scenario as part of a routine training exercise.'