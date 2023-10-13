An inquest has opened into the death of a much-loved Ryedale businessman whose car struck a tree on a rural road.

David Grayson, 93, of Beadlam, died on April 8 when his Nissan Qashqai left the road at Daskett Hill, near Sheriff Hutton. His car had travelled from Beadlam and through Terrington before striking the tree.

An inquest opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on Friday heard that Mr Grayson died of multiple injuries.

Mr Grayson, a widower, left son Andrew, daughter Ruth, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was well-known in the area as he worked at Ryedale Laundry from 1950 until 2008, when he retired at the age of 78.

David Grayson pictured in a tribute released by his family

The commercial laundry business in Kirkbymoorside, which serves hotels and guesthouses in the area, employed My Grayson as a clerk after he left the RAF, and by the 1970s he owned the company with his business partner.

Even after stepping down, he would pop into the factory to help fix machines. The laundry was set up by three women in 1900 and provided employment for generations of local people. Mr Grayson took over from Frank Moss, who had bought it during World War One. The businesss is now known as Yorkshire Laundry Services.

Mr Grayson was also a talented table tennis player who competed in local leagues.