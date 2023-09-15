An inquest is to open into the death of a leading tax specialist and charity trustee from Yorkshire who died during a walking holiday in the French Alps.

Dermot Callinan, 61, passed away on July 9 while hiking with his wife Sue in the St-Gervais-les-Bains area. According to French media, the keen walker fell around 50 metres while ascending a ‘difficult path’ along a glacier near Mont Blanc.

As Mr Callinan lived in Sicklinghall, near Wetherby, his inquest will be held at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court, and will open on Monday September 18.

His death came only two weeks after the couple had announced the engagement of their youngest daughter, Elizabeth, in The Times.

Dermot Callinan (photo: LNT Group)

A tribute on the financial news website PAM Insight read: “Dermot Callinan, a private tax specialist, has sadly passed away. Dermot had a tragic accident whilst hiking with his wife Sue in the French Alps during their holiday on his 61st birthday.

"Dermot spent the majority of his long and well-respected career as a senior partner at KPMG. His career at KPMG spanned 25 years, for most of that time he was a partner with national responsibility in a variety of businesses and a recognised leading adviser to private companies and individuals. Over his long career he developed an outstanding reputation as one of the UK’s leading tax advisers.

"After leaving KPMG, Dermot was appointed as an equity partner at Saffery Champness. He built a new business in the north, but after two years he was invited to join the LNT Group board to help grow its successful care home business.

"Dermot’s success and expertise was well recognised. He was also a trustee of the Leeds Hospitals Charity for five years, and a past trustee of Opera North Future Fund.