Inquest to open into the death of young Yorkshire musician Peter Doody who died at just 21

An inquest is to open in coming days into the death of a young Calderdale musician who died suddenly from a "silent killer".

Peter Doody, who had studied at Leeds College of Music, died in his sleep in May 2019 at the age of just 21.

He had been diagnosed with epilepsy four years before, and the cause of his death was determined as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

The inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court which begins on Wednesday will explore the management and treatment of his epilepsy and the impact this may have had.

Gemma Vine, specialist inquest solicitor at Ison Harrison solicitors, said: “Peter’s family wants his inquest to raise awareness of SUDEP and the risks associated for young people who have a diagnosis of epilepsy.

“They have concerns surrounding a number of areas including the lack of a consensus as to when clinicians should inform patients and their families about the risks of SUDEP, the factors that can increase the likelihood of those risks and the steps that can potentially be taken to mitigate any risks.

"Another area that needs addressing is the lack of consensus as to which patients with epilepsy should be informed about the risk of SUDEP," she added.

"Peter’s family strongly believe that being informed of the facts allows for positive steps to be taken on the patient and family’s behalf so that any potential risks can be reduced wherever they can."

Mr Doody was initially under the care of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, later transferring to the neurology team at Leeds General Infirmary while he was studying. He was living with his parents at the time of his death.

Afterwards, his parents Joanne and Andrew set up a foundation in his name to offer support to other young adults, their families and carers, as they deal with the effects of epilepsy.

