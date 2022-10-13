Inside a secret Yorkshire bar masked as a VHS Rental store - RBT Video

Nestled off a busy West Yorkshire street, some confused passers-by assume they’re experiencing a blast from the past as they head in for a taste of nostalgia browsing inside what appears to be a VHS rental store. Some unknowing punters ask about hiring a video, others even try and sell their own video tapes, until they discover all is not as it seems.

Once you know the title of ‘the movie of the week’ to ask at the arrival desk, you’ll be led through the secret door and into the world’s first VHS (Very Hidden Speakeasy).

Welcome to RBT Video an 80s speakeasy-style cocktail bar on Northgate in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a time tunnel from the front shop to the back bar. A modern interpretation of an 80s bar - steam punk style,” said Noel Roberts who came up with the concept during Lockdown.

Together with his best friend Nathan the pair set about sourcing and creating this magical offering which opened two years ago.

The bar has proved popular amongst locals but also people from afar who have spotted RBT Video on tiktok.

Backing on to the bar is a “parking lot” which has been converted into an outdoor bar and cinema, cleverly called ‘Lot.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

RBT Video which is hiding a secret bar in Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Noel runs Host and Home who own RBT Video and Lot as well as a range of bars in Wakefield such as a tiki bar and a nightclub inside a Grade 11 listed building.

RBT Video which is hiding a secret bar in Wakefield, West Yorkshire