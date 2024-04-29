Inside of home 'completely destroyed' after e-bike battery causes huge blaze while on charge

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Eccleshall Road in Sheffield shortly before noon on Sunday. Five fire engines attended the blaze to tackle the flames, and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

A number of people managed to escape the house before the firefighters arrived at the scene, and three people were taken to hospital.

Crews wore breathing apparatus to search the rest of the house, before hoses were used to put the fire out.

A statement from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters and control for their excellent response to the serious house fire on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

“Several people managed to escape the house before firefighters arrived on the scene. Three people were taken to hospital. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house to search for any further casualties, before all people were accounted for.