Premier Morley Desserts and Drinks has been a thriving business for the past 35 years going from strength to strength and the family-run enterprise is now in a league of its own with its diverse offering.
Co-owner Ajay Singh, 31, said: “During Covid we were busier than ever and wanted to make sure we were reaching our local community and delivering what they wanted.
Ajay - along with his dad Jazz and mother Suki - set about striking a deal with their suppliers Bookers to “create five stores in one.”
This included a cocktail bar, hot dog stand, Pizza and milkshake counter.
“You can get a Costa coffee, Reeses hot chocolate and even freshly made popcorn,” said Ajay.
People either come into a store which also sells daily essentials or they can order online and get their shopping and even a freshly baked pizza delivered to their door, all delivered in state-of-the-art electric vehicles.
Ajay said: “We’re a flagship store and we’re even making a Reeses chocolate section.”
From popcorn, doughnut and candyfloss fuelled movie nights to grabbing a pint of milk and newspaper this corner shop is in a league of its own, you just have to be careful when taking children in as there’s no more penny mixes these days.
But Ajay added: “We like to serve our community by taking supplies and supporting a local youth group. We also delivered food parcels to those in need during Covid.”
With all the happy customers which were in store, it’s clear to see this is a mini haven off a busy main road in Morley.
Watch out Willy Wonka.