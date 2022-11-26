A newsagents in Yorkshire is serving up everything from freshly made cocktails to milkshakes, pizzas, waffles and pizzas after becoming a ‘concept store.’

Premier Morley Desserts and Drinks has been a thriving business for the past 35 years going from strength to strength and the family-run enterprise is now in a league of its own with its diverse offering.

Co-owner Ajay Singh, 31, said: “During Covid we were busier than ever and wanted to make sure we were reaching our local community and delivering what they wanted.

Ajay - along with his dad Jazz and mother Suki - set about striking a deal with their suppliers Bookers to “create five stores in one.”

Ajay Singh owns Premier Morley with his father Jazz and his mother Suki.

This included a cocktail bar, hot dog stand, Pizza and milkshake counter.

“You can get a Costa coffee, Reeses hot chocolate and even freshly made popcorn,” said Ajay.

People either come into a store which also sells daily essentials or they can order online and get their shopping and even a freshly baked pizza delivered to their door, all delivered in state-of-the-art electric vehicles.

Ajay said: “We’re a flagship store and we’re even making a Reeses chocolate section.”

From popcorn, doughnut and candyfloss fuelled movie nights to grabbing a pint of milk and newspaper this corner shop is in a league of its own, you just have to be careful when taking children in as there’s no more penny mixes these days.

But Ajay added: “We like to serve our community by taking supplies and supporting a local youth group. We also delivered food parcels to those in need during Covid.”

With all the happy customers which were in store, it’s clear to see this is a mini haven off a busy main road in Morley.