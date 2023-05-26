An exciting refugee-led pop-up restaurant is getting booked up as people head to York for an exquisite Arabic feast.

The restaurant - housed inside York City Church’s The Citadel building which is formerly the Salvation Army Building - may look insignificant from the outside but inside you can try a bellyful of colourful treats.

Yahala Mataam pops-up each month serving a range of Afghan, Syrian and middle eastern cuisine carefully prepared by refugees and asylum seekers who are living in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yahala Mataam, which means Welcome Restaurant, is a social enterprise set up by Rob Ainsworth after talking to his friends who are refugees.

Yahala Mataam

“I had been sampling middle eastern food made by people who had had recipes passed down their families for generations.

“People coming to York mainly from Syria and Afghanistan have so much to offer, we wanted to create something with the refugees and asylum seekers to give them a sense of pride and dignity and to share their talents.

“All the pop-up restaurants are full of delicious pay-as-you-feel food and we sell out of most events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better still, while dietary requirements are catered for there is no menu as guests are treated to a surprise feast which may contain anything from home-made falafel to peanut butter stew and dumplings.

Yahala Mataam cookery class filming

The restaurants have proved so popular that they now offer event catering, food demos and they have Yahala at home cookery classes available.