Inspector dismisses appeal over 'unauthorised' travellers site near Beverley

A planning inspector has dismissed appeals over an "unauthorised" travellers site just outside Beverley, on flood risk grounds.

The site's owner appealed an enforcement notice from East Riding Council over what it said was "‘intentional unauthorised development" off Weel Road, Tickton.

Councillors refused planning permission for a gypsy caravan site, including storage of vehicles, machinery and equipment, in 2019 due to the impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Inspector Laura Renaudon disagreed that the site spoiled the look of the surrounding “semi-rural” landscape.

However the Environment Agency classes the site, close to the River Hull, as being in Flood Zone 3, at high risk of flooding. Caravans and mobile homes used for permanent residential use are considered "highly vulnerable".

Some locals had expressed concern that changes were made to the property in 2018, when there was no planning permission in place.

They also highlighted that there had been three earlier applications to build replacement dwellings for a pair of semi-detached cottages on the site, all of which were refused.

Tickton and Routh parish council had objected to the site becoming a permanent gypsy site.

Ms Renaudon said there are now 26 people living there in six different households including children enrolled at a local school.

Her report said: "The family have attended a church in the area since moving in 2018 and the Reverend Beynon, and a local resident, spoke at the hearing in support of the appeals and the interests of the households in continuing to live on the site as a cohesive unit. The family have worked hard to convert what was an abandoned plot of land into a home and put it to good use."

She said she had no doubt that a settled existence on such a well-located site, within walking distance of a primary school, would be in the best interests of the children.

The absence of an alternative site meant a "real risk" of a roadside existence if the appeals were dismissed and the notice upheld.

She said that would constitute a "serious interference with the occupants’ qualified rights to their homes and family life and attracts significant weight in favour of allowing the appeals".

However there were too many people to "comfortably accommodate" the derelict cottages on the site which had been suggested as an emergency refuge in case of a flood, which could reach a depth of 2.6m in the event of a breach of the River Hull defences. There was also no evacuation plan.

The enforcement notice, which says all goods and chattels must be removed, along with sheds, cabins, patios, porches, drainage pipes, electricity boxes and connections and hardstanding, was upheld.