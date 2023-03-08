Inspector turns down 'jarring' plans for another holiday park at Yorkshire beauty spot

An inspector has turned down plans for another holiday park in a Yorkshire beautyspot.

Developers wanted to build 13 lodges in a paddock on the outskirts of the village of Flamborough.

They argued that lodges would have less of a visual impact than caravans.

However a planning inspector, identified only as M Clowes, refused planning permission, saying they would have "a significantly harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area".

Developers wanted to out holiday lodges up in a paddock on the outskirts of Flamborough

The site falls within the Heritage Coast, one of 32 in England, and is considered open countryside.

The inspector said the lodges would look "regimented" and "jarring" and it would take years for the landscaping to grow dense enough to prevent light spilling beyond the site.

He said: "The proposal would not respect the intrinsic character or natural beauty of the area”.

Residents have battled numerous planning applications in recent years seeking to create yet more holiday accomodation in the area.

The site on the outskirts of Flamborough