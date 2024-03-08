‘Inspirational’ York care home resident shares importance of resilience on International Women’s Day

According to Brain Research UK, two thirds of stroke survivors leave hospital with a disability, but Barbara wants to tell others like her to ‘never give up’. Barbara said,

‘I had a stroke just a few weeks after my 80th birthday while I was living in Ipswich. The day it happened I was at home in my garden, and I could feel that something was happening – I felt wobbly, but I wasn’t sure what it was.

‘I managed to get inside but collapsed on the kitchen floor. Luckily my sister lives close by and found me because I hadn’t been answering the phone and I was taken to hospital.

Barbara Chapman

‘I met a physiotherapist called Emma who helped me a lot and started rehabilitation. I was so determined that I was not going to let the stroke beat me, but I couldn’t walk, so I carried on my road to recovery in Ipswich for three years.

‘In 2023, my son asked if I would move to York to be closer to him which is when we found Ebor Court. The first thing I did was ask about a new physiotherapist, who immediately started visiting me a few times a week.

‘I practice walking every single day with a stick and with my carers now. I won’t rest until I can live more independently, and the help I’m receiving at Ebor Court is a large part of this journey.’

Shane Talbot, the Home Manager at Ebor Court, said, ‘From the moment Barbara joined us at Ebor Court, we were in awe of her determination and incredibly positive attitude.

‘She’s a true inspiration to everyone around her, and it’s been an honour to help Barbara achieve her goals of independence, which we know is so important to all of our residents.’

You can find out more about living at Ebor Court at the home’s Coffee Morning every Wednesday from 10:00. All are welcome to join the residents for a cuppa, cake and a chat at Ebor Court care home, Great North Way, Nether Poppleton, York, YO26 6RB.

You can also contact the home by calling 01904 782 708 or emailing [email protected].

