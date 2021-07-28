Abi Burton. (Pic credit: Justin Setterfield / Getty)

Abi Burton will play for Team GB in the rugby sevens game on July 29. The game against ROC will commence at 3am (UK time) and the game against New Zealand starts at 10:30am.

Family of rugby players

The 21-year-old Olympian is the daughter of rugby legend Danny Burton, who plays for the Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

She is also the sister of Leeds Rhinos Academy’s Joe and Oli Burton. She studied at Hartpury College, where she played for the Premier 15s for Gloucester-Hartpury Women.

List of achievements

Abi was captain of the U18 Hartpury side that won the National Schools Sevens and she came third in the 2017 Sanix World Rugby Youth Invitational Tournament.

She was also the captain of the England women’s national rugby sevens team in the Kharkiv 7s, which is part of the 2019 Rugby Europe Women’s Seven Grand Prix Series.

She joined the Wasp Ladies in late 2020 and in June 2021 was selected to compete with the Great Britain Rugby Sevens squad for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

How can I watch the matches?