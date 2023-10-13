Irish tourist choked to death during meal at Yorkshire village pub, inquest hears
An Irish tourist choked to death while eating a meal at a Yorkshire pub, an inquest has heard.
Liam Kelly, 69, passed away in Plompton, near Knaresborough, on October 4, North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court was told as the hearing was opened on Friday.
Despite attention at the pub, which was not named, Mr Kelly, from Dublin, could not be resuscitated. He had a number of other medical conditions, including coronary heart issues. He was identified by his wife, Elaine.
Mr Kelly is survived by his seven sisters and according to a family tribute was a passionate Gaelic football fan.
The inquest was adjourned and a full hearing will be held at a later date.