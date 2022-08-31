Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaitlin, best known for her role in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds, posted on Instagram a photograph of herself, husband Rob and their youngsters posing outside the Sheffield’s landmark Winter Garden, near the Town Hall and the Peace Gardens.

The four of them are pictured in the photograph, posted on the actress’ account, earlier today, next to one of the giant balls in the public area in front of the Winter Garden, which has been done up to look like a football. The Novotel hotel can also be seen in the background behind the family.

In the picture, Rob wears a light blue T-shirt and shorts, with a pair of sunglasses attached to the collar of his T-shirt. Kaitlin wears a grey T-shirt carrying a slogan, sunglasses and a pair of jeans.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson visited Sheffield earlier this and posted a photo on Instagram (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The post has the hash tag #summervacation, and has prompted thousands of comments from fans.

One amazed fan posted in the comments section: “Sheffield!! My home.”

Another added: “Hope you guys enjoyed Sheffield!”

One said: “I hope you enjoyed the home of Football and my home town Sheffield!”

Another added: “You should go watch @sheffieldunited tonight. UTB!!!”

Rob, a writer, producer and director hit the headlines when he became the co-owner of the non-league Welsh football club Wrexham, along with Ryan Reynolds. Wrexham had a home game against Gateshead scheduled last night (Aug 30).