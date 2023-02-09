A fundraiser has been started for the family of a 23-year-old climber killed in a mountaineering accident in Wales.

Jack Carne, from Barnsley, died on February 4 while climbing a ridge on Y Gribin in the Glyderau range within Snowdonia National Park. His handhold broke and he fell a considerable distance, dying at the scene.

He was with two friends, also from Barnsley and experienced mountaineers.

His girlfriend Ann Birks paid tribute, writing on Facebook: “The way we looked at each other was another level. Could not keep my eyes off my beautiful boy, the only person in the room. Soulmates forever and ever and ever.”

A photo of Jack Carne shared on Connor Lindley's Gofundme page

Mattie Belcher, who was climbing with Jack when he fell, said: “Still struggling to come to terms with what happened, it still doesn’t seem real, it hurts so much to know I won’t get a phone call with half an hour’s notice to pack a bag for another adventure or to get to see that massive grin again!

"Fifteen long years of making memories and exploring has meant Jack can live on in memories with us all and for that I am grateful.

“I would also like to say a massive thank you to Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation for what they did for us that night, what they do is just on another level. I will be forever grateful for everything they did. Rest easy my mate, until we meet again! Love you always! If anyone can donate to such a great charity I really would appreciate it no matter how small.”

Jack, Mattie and the third climber, Brandan Smith, went climbing most weekends and were planning trips to the Alps and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Connor Lindley, whose Gofundme page has already raised £9,000 towards its £15,000 target, said: “I’m raising funds as my dear friend Jack Carne, who sadly passed away from a tragic accident on Saturday. He will be missed by many, he was never not smiling, he was there for everyone whenever anyone needed him. The funds will be used to help his family who are suffering so badly at the moment. He will be missed by everyone he ever set eyes on.”