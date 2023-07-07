Jackass star, Disney dream and NHS at 75: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week we ran an interview with Jackass star Steve-O, ahead of shows in York and Hull as part of his latest tour.

We talked to academic Rachel Armitage about the effects of 'the knock' - when someone is arrested at their home for accessing indecent images of children - on families and how a Leeds-based charity is offering support.

We heard about a magical Disney dream that came true for a seven-year-old girl, who has mitochondrial disease and on Wednesday, as the NHS turned 75, we spoke to Yorkshire doctors and patients about their stories of the health service.

Lillia Sheppard enjoys her Disney experience. Photo: Richard Hanson

We told the story behind an item on display at an exhibition at Huddersfield's Holocaust Centre North - a huge blanket replica of a final telegram that was sent to Harrogate before family members died at Auschwitz.

And we shared words from a former President of Mexico on how his time in Bradford shaped him, ahead of him receiving an honorary degree.

Tory MP Alan Mak told us how going to private school in Yorkshire changed his life - and he wants others to have the same chance.

And finally, in arts and culture, we looked at Slung Low and Manchester Collective's staging of a new production of Benjamin Britten's community opera Noah's Flood.