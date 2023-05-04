All Sections
Jacqueline Glass: Missing woman who went for a walk found 'cold and wet but safe' say police

UPDATE: Jacqueline was found safe and well – but cold – at around 9.30am this morning, police said.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 4th May 2023, 06:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:13 BST

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman who went for a walk and did not return home.

Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) but has not yet returned to her home in Staxton, in Ryedale. North Yorkshire Police said as she only moved to the area recently, she may not be familiar with the area.

She is described as white, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jacket, a red polo-neck jumper, black trousers, white gloves and white slip-on shoes.

Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Apr 3, but has not yet returned homeJacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Apr 3, but has not yet returned home
Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Apr 3, but has not yet returned home

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or call 999 for an immediate sighting, quoting incident number NYP-03052023-0548.

