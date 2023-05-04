UPDATE: Jacqueline was found safe and well – but cold – at around 9.30am this morning, police said.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman who went for a walk and did not return home.

Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) but has not yet returned to her home in Staxton, in Ryedale. North Yorkshire Police said as she only moved to the area recently, she may not be familiar with the area.

She is described as white, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jacket, a red polo-neck jumper, black trousers, white gloves and white slip-on shoes.

