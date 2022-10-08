James Norton, who grew up in Ampleforth, near Malton, is in the top five favourites to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

According to the William Hill site, Norton is the third favourite with odds of 4/1 to play the agent.

Norton grew up in the village of Ampleforth, where he went to Ampleforth College.

He then carried out work experience at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 15 before moving to London.

He has gone on to have major roles in Happy Valley, Little Women, Grantchester and McMafia.

Current favourite to replace Daniel Craig is Henry Cavill (2/1), with Luke Evans (4/1) and James Norton behind.