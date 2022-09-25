Jane McDonald on life in Yorkshire: ‘Love is a big thing’

“Coming from a working class Yorkshire means value, home and love", she told the Yorkshire Post.

“Love is a big thing. I feel blessed to have a lot of genuine love in my life.”

From her parents to her family, partner and friends, Jane – who lived with her mum for most of her life – is now set to have her best friend and PA Sue Ravey to move in with her.

One of Jane McDonald’s most popular shows My Yorkshire was centred on her love for the region, but even closer to home Jane shares why she has stayed in the district despite having travelled across the globe.

“I love Yorkshire. I love Wakefield. And I'm thrilled to say I get a lot of love back.”

From being a self-proclaimed “shopaholic” to being an avid walker, here’s what Jane McDonald loves about Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

“I love everything, I love the people, I love the place, I think we've got some amazing places in Wakefield,” said Jane as she stood outside one of her favourite places, Wakefield Cathedral.”

The singer said it’s the community in the city that really makes it, and “home is where the heart is.”

“I just love it and I love walking, we've got some beautiful walks,” said Jane.

The 59-year-old - who shot to fame on BBC’s The Cruise – enjoys heading to some of Wakefield’s country parks such as Newmillerdam as well as Sandal Castle just off from Pugney’s Country Park.

But when Jane’s not strolling out in nature, she admits she is a bit of a “shopaholic” and loves frequenting charity shops in the city.

One of her favourites is Wakefield Hospice retail shop in the Ridings Shopping Centre which displayed some of the 61 show dresses she donated.

The hospice is close to Jane’s heart after they cared for her late fiance Eddie Rothe.

Jane McDonald said "The Hospice provides a truly invaluable service to our local community, not only for the patients but also for their friends and families. To be able to support such a cause, that is very close to my heart, is a real honour. I hope this donation will go some way to helping raise much needed funding for the Hospice.”

From donating dresses to raising funds for a new MRI scanner at Pinderfields Hospital, Jane uses her platform to shine a light on the city which matters most to her.

Following a hectic schedule, Jane will be spending more time at home in Wakefield next year as she takes a break to spend more time in her community, the place she calls home.

Since appearing in the BBC TV Show The Cruise in 1998, cruise ship entertainer and now TV personality and singer, Yorkshire’s Jane McDonald has presented and featured in her own documentaries and has toured worldwide.

One of her most recent docu-series has been My Yorkshire for Channel 5 in which Jane McDonald goes on a tour of the region.

This followed on from other documentaries including Cruising with Jane McDonald, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, Jane and Friends and The Jane McDonald Story, all for Channel 5.