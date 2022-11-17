She was the inspirational fundraiser who raised almost £2m while living with a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

Suzanne Tomlinson is pictured taking part in activities for te 'Make it 20' as part of the Jane Tomlison Appeal, at Carr Manor Community School, Leeds Picture by Simon Hulme 16th November 2022

And 20 years on from Leeds’ Jane Tomlinson’s first charity challenge, her daughter Suzanne is now encouraging the public to push themselves in her name to raise funds for cancer research and bereavement services.

Ms Tomlinson, 37, has launched the Make It 20 Challenge as part of the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The challenge asks participants to complete an activity 20 times, asking friends and family for sponsorship.

Flowers await Jane Tomlinson as she completes the Half Ironman UK Triathlon at Sherborne Castle. Mrs Tomlinson died in 2007.

Activities can range from running a mile every day for 20 days, reading 20 books or baking 20 cupcakes.

Ms Tomlinson, a trustee of the Appeal, launched the fundraiser on Tuesday at Carr Manor Community School in Leeds on Wednesday.

She said: “It doesn’t feel like it’s been twenty years to be honest – but we thought it was an opportuntiy to remind people of my mum and what an impact she made all those years ago.

"Although she’s not here – we are. We’re continuing that legacy. It’s accessible to everyone, it’s a simple challenge to raise money for our Appeal and the charities we support.”

The Appeal supports research into breast cancer diagnosis and pain relief for those living with cancer as well as child bereavement services.

For Ms Tomlinson, who works in teacher training and recruitment, the memories of her mother’s many challenges – which included a cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats and the New York marathon – are still clear.

"She was a very determined lady and very driven. She wanted to make the most out of life,” Ms Tomlinson remembered.

"I think her terminal diagnosis made her more driven, and the challenges gave her a focus.

“I’ve met so many people who have been inspired by her to do similar things.

"It was lovely to launch the challenge and spend time with children who may have never heard of her – but they will know someone who knew her.”

The anniversary has acted as a boost for the Appeal’s activities, Ms Tomlinson said.

"It’s really nice to reignite it again. We haven’t done a launch like this in a long time. Hopefully we can roll this out in schools and businesses across Leeds.”

Jane Tomlinson died in 2007 aged 43, some seven years after her diagnosis. She was awarded a CBE just months before she died.

"People do remember my Mum. If you mention her name – I can’t believe how many people know her, or feel they know her. I forget how far-reaching she was, and how many people she inspired,” says Ms Tomlinson.