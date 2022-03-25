Jaygo Beasty was involved in the crash at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (Mar 22) on Middleton Road and Station Road in Middleton-on-the-Wolds.

His family issued a tribute via Humberside Police, saying: "Jaygo was a talented young man with an extremely bright future ahead of him.

"His kind nature, personality and sense of humour will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

Jaygo Beasty died after the car he was in crashed into trees

A statement from the force said: "Police were called at 4:30pm following reports of a collision between Middleton Road and Station Road, when a car left the road and collided with a bank of trees. We are now able to name the man who sadly died as Jaygo Beasty, aged 17.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 339 of 22 March."