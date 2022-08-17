Jesus Moreno: Police update on underwater river searches for missing Yorkshire brewery owner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co, based at Cross Green in Leeds, has now been missing for more than two weeks after catching a bus from Leeds city centre to the Harewood estate.

Mr Moreno, originally from Venezuela, is thought to have visited the River Wharfe at Netherby in the past and police divers have now searched the water as far downstream as Tadcaster.

He had previously worked for the Heineken brewery in Tadcaster and also as a cheese technician for Arla Foods.

Jesus Moreno

The latest police update reads: "Jesus Moreno, aged 41, was reported missing on August 2 with concerns raised for his welfare. He was found to have caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on Monday, August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

"He was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

"He is known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby. Police search advisers have been overseeing a search of the area with support from specialist marine and underwater search officers, who have checked the surface of the waterway down to Tadcaster.

"While this remains the last confirmed sighting of him, officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into other potential sightings reported by members of the public in other parts of Leeds and elsewhere the country."

Jesus on CCTV near Harewood Bridge

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “It has been more than two weeks now since the last confirmed sighting of Jesus at Harewood Bridge, and his family and friends are understandably very concerned about him.

“This remains the last confirmed location we have for him, and we have been focusing our efforts on specialist searches of the land around this area and along the River Wharfe.

“We have been contacted by members of the public with various potential sightings of him in other places and other parts of the country, but none of those sightings have been confirmed by CCTV or other means.

“We are continuing to support his family and friends who remain anxious for any news, and we are committed to doing everything we can to establish his whereabouts.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us as we continue to search for him.”

Jesus Moreno is described as 5ft 7ins tall with long dark curly hair and a beard. He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.