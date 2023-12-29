A Bradford restaurant can keep its large outdoor marquee until the end of 2025 – allowing it to host events during the City of Culture year.

The large marquee next to Jinnah, off Leeds Road, was installed during the Covid pandemic – with the business saying it would allow customers to remain socially distant.

Bradford Council had approved the marquee on a temporary basis – on the condition it was removed by October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as that date drew closer, the business submitted a new application to retain the marquee until the end of 2025.

Jinnah marquee in Bradford

The Council has now approved this extension, saying that although it harms the Little Germany Conservation area, the benefits of the scheme outweigh the negatives.

The new application said: “As Jinnah Restaurant are one of the founding partners of Bradford 2025, this temporary marquee would not only have a positive impact to the restaurant but also to the wider region and assist the city with Bradford 2025.

“The Marquee has contributed positively towards to 2025 bid by hosting a number of events for local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Council has now approved the extension to the time limit – but the marquee will need to be taken down as the City of Culture year wraps up on December 31 2025.

Planning officers said: “This approval and condition only granted planning permission on a temporary basis in the view of the nature of the building, in the interests of longer term visual amenity, the setting of the Little Germany Conservation Area and the setting of nearby Listed Buildings.

“It is noted that the previously granted temporary permission has now lapsed with the date of the temporary permission expiring October 19 2023 with the marquee still in-situ.

“The structures are regarded as causing a degree of harm to the settings of the listed building and of the conservation area. It needs to be considered what public benefits these structures provide and if that is sufficient to offset the visual harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The permission sought will enable the marquee to be situated on the site for another two years, with the applicant willing to invest in the development of the site in order to positively enhance the local and wider area.