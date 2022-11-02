Jeff Johnson was heading out for a run, driving near Heath Common, in Wakefield, when something caught his eye.

Mr Johnson, from Normanton, said: “I just saw something jet black I thought ‘what the hell is that?’ When I looked over again I thought ‘that's massive’ and I pulled over into a layby near a farmer’s gate. For me it was definitely no dog or normal cat. I've heard about people seeing big cats but it’s not something I’ve ever seen before.”

Mr Johnson said from the roadside the animal’s body appeared that it would reach just below waist height with its head rising above. He said he was about 200 metres away from the creature.

Jeff Johnson believes this picture shows a big cat he spotted at Heath Common.

“I whistled to try attract it," he said. “It looked but it just stayed stationary. It was there about ten muinutes. I was first thinking that I wanted to get closer and then I thought ‘no it could be quite dangerous’. I didn’t know if I would be able to get back if get to boundary fence if I attracted its attention.”